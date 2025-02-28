Punjab government pushes for early cotton sowing

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has launched a major drive to revive cotton production, with a strong emphasis on early sowing.

A high-level review meeting on the initiative was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan, chaired by Punjab Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Karmani. The meeting brought together key officials, including Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, MPA Chaudhry Usama, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, and Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan. Commissioners of Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions, along with Additional Secretary Task Force Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, participated via video link.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Ashiq Hussain Karmani said that the Punjab Chief Minister had given a special task to revive cotton, recognizing its vital role in strengthening the national economy. He emphasized that with the rising global demand for cotton and its by-products, South Punjab had the potential to become a "Cotton Valley." The government is committed to utilizing all available resources to promote early cotton cultivation, ensuring the availability of certified triple-gene seed varieties in the market. To encourage farmers, a subsidy of Rs 25,000 has been announced for those cultivating cotton on five acres or more. He highlighted that the Green Pakistan initiative was laying the foundation for a modern agricultural revolution in Punjab and Cholistan, with collaborative efforts between the Punjab government and Green Pakistan Institutes aimed at transforming the agricultural sector.

The minister outlined several key initiatives designed to modernize agriculture, including the Kisan Card program, solarization of agricultural tube wells, smog control measures, establishment of model agri-malls, promotion of farm mechanization, and an internship program for agricultural graduates.

He also mentioned the restoration of citrus orchards and the promotion of alternative crops such as canola, sesame, and soybean. Under the Green Tractor Program, 9,000 tractors have already been distributed to farmers, further boosting mechanized farming. The minister stressed the importance of research in developing climate-smart cotton seed varieties, ensuring that farmers have access to high-quality inputs. He warned that strict monitoring is in place to eliminate adulteration in fertilizers and pesticides, with the Punjab Chief Minister’s directive to maintain a zero-percent contamination rate being implemented rigorously.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu underscored the economic and social significance of cotton, stating that the national economy is deeply linked to its production. He revealed that the government had set a target of one million acres for early cotton sowing this year and is working to strengthen the connection between the Punjab Agriculture Department and farmers. Encouraging signs are emerging from early cultivation efforts, and strict action is being taken against unauthorized cotton seed businesses to protect farmers from substandard products.

The meeting was attended by Director Generals of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Abdul Qayyum, and Dr. Sajid Ur Rehman, along with key stakeholders including President Kisan Ittehad Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Syed Hassan Raza, consultant to Punjab Agriculture Department Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Syed Ali Haider Gardezi, and officers from the Irrigation Department. The Punjab government reaffirmed its commitment to making South Punjab a leading cotton-producing region, ensuring long-term economic benefits for farmers and the national economy.