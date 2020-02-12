UrduPoint.com
Punjab Government Removes Shelter Home Former Dar's Residence

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:03 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) The Punjab government removed shelter home from former finance minister Ishaq Dar's residence in Lahore.Punjab government removed shifted shelter homes Lahore High Court (LHC) issued stay order hearing petition filed against the government's decision.The administration removed board of the shelter house from Hajveri house.The shelter house moved in the park next to Ishaq Dar's residence by the administration, a separate container has been placed for the women.The temporary washrooms placed in the park, while the electricity connection in the shelter house would be provided soon, said the administration.The District Administration had started to make arrangements for the homeless by placing containers in the park next to Ishaq Dar's residence, late night.On February 10, the Lahore High Court had issued a restraining order on a petition against the Punjab government's decision to convert a house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar into a shelter home.In a plea, the plaintiff has adopted the stance that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are being subjected to political revenge.

The Punjab government has illegally turned the house into shelter home as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already issued stay order over auction of Dar's residence, he added.The claimant further stated that the provincial government has violated court's order.On July 28, a five-member Supreme Court bench had ordered NAB to file three references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and one against Ishaq Dar, on petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Imran Khan, Jamaat-i-Islami's Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League's Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.In its reference against the former minister, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged, "The accused had acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million".Ishaq Dar has been absconding court proceedings since 2017 following the registration of reference against him.

