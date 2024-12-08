Punjab Government revamps rural health centers, rapid development underway in Sangla Hill

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab government has initiated a rapid revamping process of rural health centers in Sangla Hill. This development is part of Chief Minister Punjab's public health-friendly policy, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib, Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao.

Rao recently visited various rural health centers, including Bachiki Rural Health Center and Primary Health Center Kot Hussain, to review the ongoing development work. He assessed the medical facilities, inquired about patient well-being, and examined the quality of materials used in the development projects.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of completing the ongoing development projects by December 31 and instructed the concerned officers to take immediate measures to secure necessary funds. He also stressed that renovating the lawn areas of all health centers should be the top priority of the health department.

On this occasion, Rao reiterated the government's commitment to providing the best medical facilities to citizens, with Deputy Director Development Hamad Yusuf, CO Health Dr Muhammad Talha Sherwani and other officers in attendance.

APP/wth/378