Punjab Government Taking Revolutionary Steps For Minorities In Sargodha

Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

Punjab government taking revolutionary steps for minorities in Sargodha

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustan said that Government of Punjab was introducing revolutionary programs for the welfare of minorities

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustan said that Government of Punjab was introducing revolutionary programs for the welfare of minorities.

Addressing a ceremony here on the eve of CHRISTMAS at Sargodha Arts Council on Tuesday the Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam Augustan said that Christmas gave the message of love and peace adding that in connection with maintaining peace in the country the role of minorities cannot be overlooked.

Ejaz Alam said that the government was making sure 5% quota for the minorities in government institutions, he said and added that government has also decided quota in Higher Education Commission for the minorities children.

He said that under Punjab Skill program besides technical education the minorities Children will be provided free of cost residence and scholarships.

Addressing the ceremony Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that PTI led government has opened doors of progress for the minorities adding that people belong to either sect and creed have complete religious independence in the country.

Ansar Majeed said that by opening Kartaarpur Border the Prime Minister has cleared to the the international community that there was no ban on minorities and they were living in open Atmosphere in Pakistan.

He said that besides the emergence of Pakistan the minorities had played extremely important role for the prosperity and progress of the country.

At the end of ceremony both the Ministers have cut Christmas Cake.

On the occasion, PTI district president Ansar Haral, Shahzad Ahamd Minority Wing, Akbar Batti, Madam Nayyar Aziz, Rubina Feroz Bhatti and large number of Christian community participated in the ceremony.

