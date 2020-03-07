'Punjab government taking steps for 100-bed cardiology center in Sargodha': Dr. Sikander Warriach

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government was taking steps for 100 bed cardiology center while construction of new 500-bed hospital at Sargodha Medical College would also be started soon beside that, PC-1 of the trauma center and burn unit at the DHQ hospital were sent to the government to provide better medical facilities to the people.

These views were expressed by President of PMA Dr.

Sikander Warriach while talking to the Journalist here on Saturday. He said that 260 new recruits have also been approved in the DHQ hospital and a Neuro Surgeon and new CT scan machine would be installed soon for the public convenience.

Dr. Sikander Warriach also told that all arrangements have been made to provide emergency medicine; adding that the hospital administration was taking every possible step to utilize all the available resources for the delivery of medical services, the results of which would start to come out soon.