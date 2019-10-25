UrduPoint.com
Punjab Government To Appeal Against Court Decision On Sahiwal Incident: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:13 PM

Punjab government to appeal against court decision on Sahiwal incident: Prime Minister

Prime Minister has directed to Punjab government to appeal against court decision on Sahiwal incident

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th October, 2019) Prime Minister has directed to Punjab government to appeal against court decision on Sahiwal incident. According to media reports, Prime minister special assistant for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said on social website Tweeter that Imran Khan has directed to Punjab government to appeal against Court decision on Sahiwal Incident.

The whole nation has watched the video in which father killed in front of children while government committed to providing justice to children, she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that if their family does not become petitioner then state will prosecute the case.It is pertinent to mention here that, last day court ordered to release all the culprits allegedly involved in case.

The perished Zeeshan brother Ahtasham including 49 other testimonies statements was recorded by court.The accused Safdar Hussain, Ahsan Khan, Ramzan, Saif Ullah, Husnain and Nasir Nawaz were appeared in court.

