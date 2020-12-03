Punjab government to encourage investments along Ring Road; Sardar Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Thursday said that the Punjab government would encourage and provide all kinds of facilities for investment along the Ring Road.

Talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce led by its former President Asad Mashadi, he said that the Punjab board of Investment will extend all possible assistance for the establishment of industrial zones while the building planning would be prepared in consultation with the Chamber and the private sector.

On the occasion the RCCI former president suggested to shift the wholesale markets from the city areas to outside the city limits near Rawat to ease traffic congestion while industrial zones be set up along the motorway.

Asad Mashhadi also lauded the Punjab government for initiating consultation with all stakeholders and said that the Ring Road project would undoubtedly prove to be a game changer for Rawalpindi.

"This is an important project for the development of Rawalpindi and Chamber will play its due role for the early completion of the project,"he added.