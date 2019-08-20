Punjab government to provide solar systems for deserving women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :In a bid to empower women, the Punjab government has decided to pay sustainable energy solar such as solar pumps and solar home systems for clean energy alternatives to deserving domestic women.

According to an official sources, electricity access drives were more important for bringing social change among the destitute women.

He said that solar panel would be provided in different districts of Punjab to have more easy access to domestic works without electricity even.

Women constitute half of the population so there was dire need to provide them with best,he stated.

There is dire need to upgrade the status of women in society and it is only possible,he said.