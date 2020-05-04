UrduPoint.com
Punjab Government To Purchase Every Grain Of Wheat From Farmers: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:01 PM

Punjab Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi said Punjab government has allocated billion of rupees to purchase every grain of wheat from the farmers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi said Punjab government has allocated billion of rupees to purchase every grain of wheat from the farmers.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit at wheat procurement center Asiyawala. He took detailed review of procurement process at center and inspected the various godowns.

On the occasion, he checked the weighed the sacks of wheat and humidity ratio. The Minister has also reviewed the facilities provided to the farmers and also inquired about their and issued orders to resolve them on the spot.

On that occasion in charge center, Choudhary Khalid briefed the minister that 1,40,000 wheat procurement targets has been set at Asiyawala center and 25,000 wheat sacks have been bought only in six days.

He further said 48 percent gunny bags have been issued to farmers so far. Ansar Majeed has directed that to ensure social distancing at procurement center and implement of precautionary measures.

He said any kind of negligence in wheat procurement would not be tolerated. Government had also started crackdown against the hoarders and indiscriminate operations were underway across the province, he added.

