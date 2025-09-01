Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Anil Saeed has said on Monday that the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources for the welfare of prisoners

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Anil Saeed has said on Monday that the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources for the welfare of prisoners.

According to ADC office, Superintendent Jail Ishtiaq Ahmed Gul gave a detailed briefing during the meeting.

Anil Saeed said that the district administration, in collaboration with the jail authorities, is taking steps for the betterment of prisoners so that they may become useful citizens of Pakistan after their release. He further said that special focus is being given not only to the health of inmates but also to their education and training.

