Punjab Governor Accepts Buzdar’s Resignation As CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Punjab Governor accepts Buzdar’s resignation as CM

The no-confidence motion, after the acceptance of resignation, submitted against Buzdar by joint opposition in the provincial assembly became ineffective and now the provincial assembly would elect the new Punjab chief minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar received resignation of Usman Buzdar on March 30 after he submitted it to Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 28.

Prime Minister Imran Khan already nominated Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi as ruling PTI’s candidate for the position of Punjab CM slot. The joint opposition had yet to announce its candidate for CM Punjab election.

Governor CH Sarwar summoned the Punjab Assembly session tomorrow (Saturday). The session will be chaired by Speaker PA Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi tomorrow at 11:30 pm.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is mulling over appointing Hamza Shahbaz as the joint opposition’s candidate for Chief Minister Punjab.

The decision was mulled over during an online meeting chaired by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif where a majority of the PML-N leaders supported his candidature.

However, the sources said, the final decision on the candidature of Hamza Shahbaz would be taken after consultation with joint opposition and disgruntled members of the PTI.

