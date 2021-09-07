UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor, AJK PM Stress Early Settlement Of Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Punjab governor, AJK PM stress early settlement of Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here Tuesday and the two dignitaries stressed early resolution of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue.

They called upon the world community and the international organisations, especially the United Nations, to play their role in solving the long-standing dispute, which would result in durable and lasting peace in the region.

They also discussed establishment of the Overseas Commission in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate expatriates in resolving their issues.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will make Azad Jammu and Kashmir an economically strong and prosperous area." He said that India's vicious role had exposed to the world community during the events taking place after the death of Syed Ali Geelani. He said India could not suppress the freedom struggle of the people of IIOJK through guns and bullets.

The AJK prime minister said that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been fighting for their freedom from India with courage, and they would soon succeed in achieving their legitimate right.

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar assured the AJK PM of full cooperation in development of all sectors including health in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Punjab government would fully support the people of AJK and also help provide Rescue-1122 service in the region, he vowed.

Ch Sarwar said that India had now been isolated and its atrocities and tyrannies in IIOJK had been exposed to the world. "We will continue to stand with our brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are being suppressed by the brutal Indian forces," the governor vowed. He regretted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian armed forces had long been committing terrorism in IIOJK.

The Punjab governor said that until and unless the long-standing issue of Kashmir was not resolved, the dream of peace in the region could not be materialised. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Kashmiris at all international forums as the ambassador of Kashmiris in a real sense. He said that India did not want peace in Afghanistan, but all its nefarious designs would be foiled.

