Punjab Governor Arrives In Brussels On 4-day Visit

Mon 11th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is undertaking an official visit to Brussels from October 11 to 14.

On arrival in Brussels on Monday, he was received at the airport by Pakistan's Ambassador to the European Union (EU), Belgium and Luxembourg, Zaheer A Janjua and officers of the Pakistan embassy, said a press released received here.

During his visit, the governor will meet the influential members of the European Parliament, across the political spectrum, as well as Belgian parliamentarians.

He will also have interaction with the members of Pakistani community based in Belgium and media.

Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with the EU and all its member states, which are based on mutual understanding, respect and common values of democracy and pluralism.

The Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan provides the institutional framework for cooperation in diverse fields, including political, economic, security, climate change, green energy, migration and mobility.

The visit by the Punjab governor will take forward the process of close consultation and collaboration between the two sides.

