Punjab governor arrives in Makkah for Umrah

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday arrived in Makkah al-Mukarramah from Madinah Munawarah to perform Umrah.

On his arrival at the Harmain Railway Station of Makkah, the governor was received by the Consul General of Pakistan Khalid Majid and senior officers of the consulate, according to a press release.

Accompanied by his family members, Governor Saleem Haider will spend two days in Makkah to perform the Umrah rituals.

On Thursday, he visited Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madinah Munawara and offered Nawafil. He prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country, nation and entire Muslim Ummah.