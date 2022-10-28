UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Assents Four Bills Into Law

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Punjab governor assents four bills into law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Friday assented four bills of the Punjab Assembly to law.

The bills include: The Forest (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Punjab Occupational Safety Health (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Seed Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Factories (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The enactment of bills shall come into force immediately.

According to a press release, issued here by the Governor's House, Balighur Rehman assented the bills in the public interest, recognizing the privilege of the assembly, despite not adopting a proper route by the Punjab Assembly and not making the reform proposals a part of these laws.

Governor Balighur Rehman said stability in the country, adherence to the constitution and law is a priority. He said that as the governor, it was his responsibility to review the bills in the interest of the people and if there was a need to reform, then give suggestions.

He said there were many bills which he found to be correct in all respects, and he assented them immediately. But in case of any deficiency or error in the bills, he sent it back with the intention of correction to fulfil his constitutional duty.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believes in promotion of democratic values, supremacy of constitution and law.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2020 Muslim All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Ayesha Omar stuns fans, followers with latest vide ..

Ayesha Omar stuns fans, followers with latest video

11 minutes ago
 Railways’ Inter-divisions football tournament: M ..

Railways’ Inter-divisions football tournament: Multan, Karachi teams win openi ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch ..

Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch passes away

1 hour ago
 Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to ste ..

Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to step down after losing to Zimbabw ..

1 hour ago
 Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.