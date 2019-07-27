Punjab Governor assures indiscriminate accountability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that government's accountability campaign would continue indiscriminately till the last corrupt person was apprehended and punished.

He was speaking during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine at the Governor's House, here.

He said opposition's agenda was to hinder accountability drive, assuring the opposition would fail in its machinations.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that opposition should understand the fact that public was not on board with their agenda after their flop public shows, adding, the government was committed to ensure rule of law in the country and no one was above the law.

He said that permission to contest elections with dual nationality was a historic decision of the PTI government and an acknowledgement of the services of the Overseas Pakistanis for the country.

He said the government had saved the country from going bankrupt and had started more than 15 welfare projects including Ehsas Project in a short span of one year.

The Governor said that public had rejected opposition's narrative and after general election they had once again decided in the favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The nation was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan because they were aware of the fact that Imran Khan was the only leader who could take this country out of the prevailing crises to put it back on the road to prosperity, he added.

He further said the country was facing economic crisis but the government was resolute under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight back.

He said with the eradication of corruption from Pakistan most of country's problems would end with it.

He said the government would ensure transparent accountability as no one was above the law and the government did not believe in victimization.

Sarwar congratulated the PTI government for extending the right to contest elections to overseas Pakistanis and said that it was a historic moment in the country's political history, adding the PTI would deliver and fulfill its promises made during elections.