Punjab governor awards 29,456 degrees at Sargodha University convocation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman conferred degrees upon 29,456 students at the 10th convocation of the University of Sargodha (UoS), held on Thursday.

The ceremony was significant as it marked the graduation of around 64.5 per cent girl students, out of the total student population.

The ceremony was presided over by Chancellor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, accompanied by Chairman Higher Education Commission Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor UoS Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and deans of eight faculties at the convocation venue.

As many as 81 PhD degrees, 1098 MS/ MPhil/ MSc (Hons)/ LLM, 12,713 MA/MSc, 4741 BS/ BSc (Hons)/ BBA and 10,823 BA/ BSc/ ADP degrees were awarded to students from the faculties of Agriculture, Arts and Humanities, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Medical and Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Science and Social Sciences. Moreover, 277 students with distinctions were honoured with medals.

Governor Balighur Rehman extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and scholars, stating, “Today is a day of joy and success for the students.” He expressed hope that the graduating students, through their unique research capabilities, would contribute significantly to the dignity of institutions, teachers, and the value of degrees earned."

He emphasised the fortune of Pakistan, boasting a large youth population, stating that the youth are the most valuable asset for any nation. Furthermore, the governor highlighted the imperative use of fact checking in era of disinformation to counter the exposure of youth with false narratives across digital platforms.

He applauded the efforts of University of Sargodha in skill development of the students. He appreciated efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas to promote academic culture with emphasis on commercialization of the ideas generated by students.

HEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed praised the University of Sargodha's journey, and said that securing the second position in Punjab and the third in Pakistan reflected the university's strides in the right direction. He urged students to embrace a positive and constructive role in society, emphasising the importance of higher education in national development.

VC Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas expressed his gratitude towards the Punjab governor, HEC chairman and other guests. He congratulated students, their parents and teachers, on their achievement. He said: “The ceremony marks the academic zenith and prestige of the University of Sargodha,” adding that the number of degrees being conferred upon the graduates was a testimony to its tremendous achievement in the tertiary education sector of Pakistan. He also encouraged students to be pioneers of positive change, adopting a mindset of innovation and discovery. He also shared key progressive reforms implemented during his first year as the vice chancellor, and ambitious future plans as well.

After the formal ceremony, students celebrated their achievement with enthusiasm.