Punjab Governor calls on Chief Minister Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here on Tuesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, including the promotion of inter-provincial harmony and development of the province.

The deputy speaker Balochistan and the provincial ministers were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the governor said that Balochistan was his second home adding that the people of Balochistan were patriotic, hospitable and loving.

Jam Kamal Khan said relations between Punjab and Balochistan had grown exponentially over the past two years.

He also informed the governor about the ongoing development process in Balochistan and improvement in law and order situation of the province.

The meeting also discussed the problems of Balochistan students studying at Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan and increasing quota for the students in Punjab educational institutions. It was agreed in the meeting that cooperation between the provinces was essential for the stability of the country.

The governor assured that he would play his due role in solving the problems of the students of Balochistan.

"I am seeing a big change in Quetta in terms of development projects, I pray for peace and development of the country including Balochistan ", the governor added.