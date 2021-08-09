Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan  

(@fidahassanain)

Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar during his meeting with PM has apprised him about the faith overseas Pakistanis have in government's policies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore today (Monday).

During the meeting, the Governor apprised the Prime Minister about the faith overseas Pakistanis have in government's policies.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistani community living abroad takes keen interest in making investment in Pakistan and the overseas Pakistanis are expected to overwhelmingly participate in Overseas Convention to be held soon.

He also congratulated the Prime Minister for PTI's triumph in Azad Kashmir elections; besides discussing overall situation in Punjab.

The Governor, while commending Prime Minister for taking steps to safeguard minorities' rights, updated him about the ongoing work for the restoration of a Hindu temple in Bhong area of Rahimyar Khan.