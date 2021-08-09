UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Calls On PM Imran Khan

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:18 PM

Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan  

Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar during his meeting with PM has apprised him about the faith overseas Pakistanis have in government's policies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore today (Monday).

During the meeting, the Governor apprised the Prime Minister about the faith overseas Pakistanis have in government's policies.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistani community living abroad takes keen interest in making investment in Pakistan and the overseas Pakistanis are expected to overwhelmingly participate in Overseas Convention to be held soon.

He also congratulated the Prime Minister for PTI's triumph in Azad Kashmir elections; besides discussing overall situation in Punjab.

The Governor, while commending Prime Minister for taking steps to safeguard minorities' rights, updated him about the ongoing work for the restoration of a Hindu temple in Bhong area of Rahimyar Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab Temple Rahimyar Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital ..

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital pleading&#039; 24 hours a day ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide a ..

Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide air navigation services

5 minutes ago
 Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Guj ..

Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Gujranwala

8 minutes ago
 Infinix partners with Daraz for Independence Day s ..

Infinix partners with Daraz for Independence Day sale!

9 minutes ago
 United States Donates One Million Rapid Diagnostic ..

United States Donates One Million Rapid Diagnostic Tests To Help Pakistan Fight ..

13 minutes ago
 Anupam Shyam passes away

Anupam Shyam passes away

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.