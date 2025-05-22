Open Menu

Punjab Governor Calls On PM; Lauds His Leadership During Marka-e-Haq

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated

him on the success of Bunyanum Marsoos operation, lauding his leadership for effective decision-making during

Marka-e-Haq.

During the meeting, the matters related to Punjab province as well as the overall political situation were discussed, according to a PM Office press release.

Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.

