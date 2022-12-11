- Home
Punjab Governor Calls On Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country, a PM House press release said.
