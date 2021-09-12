Punjab Governor calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Sindh Governor House on Sunday.

Both the Governors discussed centre's development steps for the provinces and other important matters.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the Federal government was ensuring measures for the development of the metropolis.

He said that every sector had developed in the present government's tenure.

He said that the life standard of the common-man would improve with the completion of development projects.

He further said that the development and stability of the country was top priority.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar said that special attention was being paid towards the betterment of education, health and infrastructure in Punjab.

He said that the development projects were underway equally in cities and villages of Punjab.

He further said that the present government was taking steps for the prosperity of the people.