UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Calls On Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:40 PM

Punjab Governor calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Sindh Governor House on Sunday.

Both the Governors discussed centre's development steps for the provinces and other important matters.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the Federal government was ensuring measures for the development of the metropolis.

He said that every sector had developed in the present government's tenure.

He said that the life standard of the common-man would improve with the completion of development projects.

He further said that the development and stability of the country was top priority.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar said that special attention was being paid towards the betterment of education, health and infrastructure in Punjab.

He said that the development projects were underway equally in cities and villages of Punjab.

He further said that the present government was taking steps for the prosperity of the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Education Punjab Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

11 minutes ago
 DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

11 minutes ago
 Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

11 minutes ago
 Austria&#039;s foreign minister praises UAE&#039;s ..

Austria&#039;s foreign minister praises UAE&#039;s experience in attracting inve ..

11 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-Genera ..

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed opens 42nd edition of ‘The ..

Mansour bin Mohammed opens 42nd edition of ‘The Big 5’ exhibition

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.