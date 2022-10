(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday received a call from Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman who congratulated him on assuming the office of Governor.

He also invited Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori to visit Lahore.

The governor Sindh thanked him and said he will soon come to Lahore and meet him.