UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Can De-notify Parvez Elahi From Chief Minister Office: Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Punjab governor can de-notify Parvez Elahi from chief minister office: Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar has said that the Punjab governor can de-notify the chief minister on failing to obtain vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Talking to media at outside the Governor's House here on Wednesday night, he said that it was the governor's privilege that when he decided to de-notify Parvez Elahi from the office of the chief ministership.

He said that on violation of the constitution, the governor could use his powers against the chief minister.

He said that Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman had asked Parvez Elahi to obtain vote of trust from the house on solid grounds.

Tarar said that a minister was removed suddenly, MPAs were resigning and new minister's were being appointed without the consent of the party chairman of the PTI and such things proved that Parvez Elahi had lost confidence of the house on him.

He said that the governor had expressed his humbleness so far. He said that now Parvez Elahi was no more chief minister of the province ethically, constitutionally and legally.

To a question, he said there was big difference between Manzoor Watto case and the current chief ministership. Tarar said that Parvez Elahi did not have confidence of 186 members of the assembly as if he had the support of the required number, he would have obtained the vote of confidence.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Punjab Vote Provincial Assembly Media From

Recent Stories

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Govern ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasu ..

1 hour ago
 National Assembly Special Committee directs to reg ..

National Assembly Special Committee directs to regularize all contractual employ ..

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent v ..

Covid-19 infection may reactivate several latent viruses in body: Study

1 hour ago
 Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel ch ..

Wicked winter storm threatens US holiday travel chaos

1 hour ago
 US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

2 hours ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.