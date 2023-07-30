Punjab Governor, Caretaker CM call on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, chief secretary and IG Punjab Police were also present in the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a briefing over the law and order situation in the province.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the provincial administration and Punjab police for maintaining law and order during Muharram ul Harram and Ashura.