Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar for scientists to introduce farmer-friendly technologies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said that scientists should introduce farmer-friendly technologies and enhance research quality in animal sciences.

Addressing at the 24th convocation of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he said that quality education and innovative research was imperative to face the challenges of future.

He said students could play a pivotal role in development of social sciences, prosperity of the country and addressing the food security issues.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was following the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and taking measures for ensuring the equal rights to minorities in the country.

The governor said that opening of Kartarpur Corridor was step towards this direction, but on the other hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was proving himself fascist by violating human rights in occupied Kashmir and killing innocent Muslims.

He said that Pakistan had attained respect in the world due to its liberal policies but Modi was facing embarrassment due to his fascist policies.

He said that priority had been attached to clean drinking water, clean and green campaign, installation of solar panels in universities and preparing projects to cope with the issue of water scarcity in future in all universities of the Punjab province.

The governor said that he had appointed permanent vice chancellors at all universities of Punjab purely on merit as earlier the VCs were working on ad-hoc bases.

Most of the universities from Punjab province would be included in the list of first 500 universities of the world within next two years, he hoped.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Ajmal Cheema, MNA Faizullah Kamoka, MPAs Khyal Kastro, Ch Latif Nazar were present on the occasion.

Controller Examinations, Deans, Professors, faculty members and large number of students also participated in the convocation.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak conferred degrees and medals on students.

The degrees were awarded among 6827 students including 154 PhDs, 1473 M.Phil/MS, 3441 MA/MSc/MBA/M.Com/M.Ed and 1559 students of BSc and associate degrees of the year 2016.