Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar stresses for women education

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) : Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday stressed the need for the promotion of women's education for national development and prosperity.

He stated this while addressing the second convocation of Government College Women University (GCWU) here.

The governor said the university education certainly left positive imprints on personality and character of a graduate.

He urged the graduates to show greater commitment, devotion and hardwork and repeated the government's stance regarding promotion of quality education.

The governor said that promotion of knowledge-based quality education could also help in personality building of students as well.

Ch Sarwar said the government was spreading light of knowledge and education besides ensuring an easy access to quality education as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stressed the need for personality and character-building of students for making a developed and forward-looking country.

The governor also urged teachers and parents to focus on the character-building of students and stressed the need for bringing about a change in social attitude towards the promotion of quality education.

The governor also asked the universities to convert their electricity system into solar system, as the government would fully facilitate them in the energy conservation policy.

He said that Pakistan had earned US$ 15 billion through the GSP Plus status during the last five years.

He also asked the universities to ensure maximum tree plantation.

The governor revealed that the European Union (EU) Parliament would unanimously approve a resolution about the Kashmir Issue on Thursday (today). He added that approval of this resolution would be a great defeat of India and great diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

On this Occasion, Vice Chancellor of GCWU Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that in the second Convocation 1,233 graduates, including 859 graduates of BS, 237 of MA/M.Sc and 137 graduates of MS in Natural Sciences, Administrative & Management Sciences, Arts and Social Sciences received degrees.

Earlier, Governor distributed degrees among the 1,233 students.

Former VC GCWU Prof Dr Farhat Saleemi, Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala Dr Tariq Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, and others were also present.