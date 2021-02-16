Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar for patronizing squash to regain lost status

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday that international sports returned to country after long duration and there was need to groom and provide opportunities to local talent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday that international sports returned to country after long duration and there was need to groom and provide opportunities to local talent . Armed forces, police and the nation rendered sacrifices against menace of terrorism.

Punjab Governor expressed these remarks in a ceremony of Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament, held in the city. Pakistan ruled over the globe for several years in Squash games, stated Governor.

He stressed the need to patronize the Squash players in order to regain lost glory in the game.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Chairman Squash League Agha Umar Ahmed Zai, Additional Inspector General South Punjab Capt Retd Zafar Iqbal, Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood and know businessman Jalaluddin Roomi and many others were also present. Earlier, Madinah Zafar defeat Zainab Khan in first final by 11/3, 11/4 and 11/5 in women category.