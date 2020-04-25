Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar fears surge in coronavirus cases during May

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar urged upon people not to ignore precautionary measures as pandemic coronavirus cases could surge in future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar urged upon people not to ignore precautionary measures as pandemic coronavirus cases could surge in future.

"Although the incumbent government eased lockdown but the masses should not ignore precautions against COVID-19", he expressed these views in a ceremony and press talk at Nishtar Medical University, here on Saturday. He feared that the next month could be dangerous due to increase in cases of coronavirus. He observed that 5000 PPEs , thousands of masks and shield were given to local doctors.

Governor Sarwar stated that the government was providing financial assistance of Rs 12000 each to 12 million families without any political affiliation. Similarly, the ration was also distributed among people with cooperation of Punjab Development Network. He paid rich tribute to doctors, police officials, army persons, and others who were fighting coronavirus on frontline. Punjab government is also committed to offer facilities to the doctors.

Responding to a question, Chaudhary Sarwar stated that they were working to facilitate the poor with cooperation of different welfare organizations.

About fundraising, Sarwar maintained that they deposited Rs 400 million in PM Special Fund for COVID-19.

Chaudhry Sarwar also extolled Telemedicine initiative and stated that it remained successful throughout the province. Thousands of people availed consultancy from doctors by the dint of Telemedicine initiative. Governor said that preparation of sanitizers and other safety material started locally and it was also facilitating in fight against COVID-19.

Sarwar told, Quran translation is being initiated at university level so that the youth should understand teachings of Quran. Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik thanked Governor Chaudhry Sarwar for provision of protective kits for the health experts. Earlier, Vice Chancellor NMU Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha briefed the Governor about overall situation of COVID-19 in the region and steps taken at Nishtar and some other hospitals.