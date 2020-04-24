Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar wants 'Quran with translation' lecture compulsory in universities

Making teaching of the Holy Quran with translation compulsory in all provincial universities, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has constituted a seven-member committee of the vice-chancellors to submit its recommendations on how to make it part of the syllabus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Making teaching of the Holy Quran with translation compulsory in all provincial universities, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has constituted a seven-member committee of the vice-chancellors to submit its recommendations on how to make it part of the syllabus.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with vice-chancellors at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said it will be compulsory for students to attend the 'Quran with Translation' lecture, adding that Quran is a complete code of life and its better understanding will help in winning favor of Allah Almighty and becoming good human beings.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that all universities should make teaching of 'Quran with Translation' part of its syllabus, adding that it is responsibility of universities to disseminate the knowledge of Quran to the younger generation. He said the 'Quran with Translation' classes will be compulsory for students and requisite amendment will be made in the constitution Governor Punjab constituted a seven-member committee of the VCs which will submit first draft recommendations by May 10 which will be transmitted to the vice-chancellors of other public and private universities and the ulema in the province. He said the feedback from all quarters will be discussed on May 17, adding that the committee will submit final recommendations on May 22 (Friday- Jumma tul Wida) which will be duly implemented across the province.

The Vice Chancellors' committee is headed by VC Punjab University Prof. Niaz Ahmed while Prof. Dr. Masood Gondal of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), VC University of education Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, VC University of Health Sciences (UHS) Dr Javaid Akram, VC University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Prof. Mansoor Sarwar, VC Goevrnment College University (GCU), Lahore Prof. Dr. Asghar zaidi and VC Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Dr. Bushra Mirza are the members.

Punjab Governor said the matter of reduction in university fee in the wake of corona virus pandemic was also under consideration.

"The world is passing through difficult times and I believe Allah is angry with us due to our sins. It is important to become good human beings through the right understanding of the Holy Quran", Sarwar said, adding that we recite the Holy Quran but do not know the urdu translation.

Governor Punjab, who is the chancellor of universities, hailed leadership qualities of all vice chancellors in the fightagainst COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the universities had played a formative role by raising funds for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund, creating awareness on the corona virus outbreak and establishing quarantine centers.

Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Zulfiqar Ghumman was also present during the meeting.