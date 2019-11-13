Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar stresses for awareness among people about Federal Ombudsman

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday stressed the need for raising awareness about the office of Federal Ombudsman who was addressing complaints regarding maladministration of federal government departments in short time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday stressed the need for raising awareness about the office of Federal Ombudsman who was addressing complaints regarding maladministration of federal government departments in short time.

Speaking at a seminar aimed at creating awareness about the office of Federal Ombudsman, he said it was important to highlight the performance of institutions, which were doing a good job.

Appreciating the performance of the office of Federal Ombudsman, the governor said he had been told that the office had disposed of 1.48 million complaints since its inception in 1983.

It was commendable that the office addressed some 70,000 complaints last year and 63,000 during the current year, he added.

He also lauded reports prepared by the office for improving conditions of jails, as well as female and juvenile prisoners.

The Supreme Court, he said, had not only appreciated the Ombudsman's endeavour in that regard but also tasked the office for implementation of its reports.

The governor also acknowledged the performance of office of provincial ombudsman and its efforts to use modern information technology for addressing the complaints regarding provincial institutions.

As a result, the number of complaints had increased by 17 per cent to 15,169 so far during the current year, he added.

The governor assured his complete cooperation and hoped that all officers and officials of the both institutions would continue to fulfill their duties with zeal.

Earlier, in his welcome note, Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shehbaz said seminars were being arranged to create awareness among the masses about the office of Federal Ombudsman.

He said the people could lodge their complaints in writing or online, whereas a mobile App had also been introduced for the purpose. The office decided to address all the complaints within 60 days, he said, adding 98 per cent of its decisions were implemented last year.

Senior Advisor Nadeem Ashraf also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the performance of ombudsman's office.

Souvenirs were also presented to the Punjab governor on the occasion, whereas a documentary covering various functions and procedures of the Federal Ombudsman was also shown to the audience. A large number of people attended the seminar.