Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar To Visit Sialkot On Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:37 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is scheduled to visit Sialkot on Wednesday, Jan 29, to attend the annual convocation of Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), a university official told APP on Tuesday.
He said that Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan would also attend the convocation.