Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar To Visit Sialkot On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to visit Sialkot on Wednesday

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is scheduled to visit Sialkot on Wednesday, Jan 29, to attend the annual convocation of Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), a university official told APP on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is scheduled to visit Sialkot on Wednesday, Jan 29, to attend the annual convocation of Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), a university official told APP on Tuesday.

He said that Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan would also attend the convocation.

More Stories From Pakistan

