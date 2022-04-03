UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar Sacked: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Law and Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the Federal government has removed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar from his post.

The new governor of Punjab will be announced later, he said in a tweet.

He said that according to the constitution, the deputy speaker Punjab Assembly would be the acting governor.

