Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday reached Peshawar and met Khyber-Pakhtumkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to express grief and sorrow over the death of his mother

They expressed their sympathies and condolences with him and offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for her forgiveness and eternal peace, said a handout issued here.

Later, the governor and the chief minister met KP Governor Shah Farman at Governor's House. Matters relating to mutual interest, overall situation and inter-provincial harmony came under discussion.

They also expressed great concern over Indian oppression against innocent Kashmiris and continuing curfew in held Kashmir.