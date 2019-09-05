UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Governor, Chief Minister Condole Death Of Mehmood Khan's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:26 PM

Punjab governor, Chief Minister condole death of Mehmood Khan's mother

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday reached Peshawar and met Khyber-Pakhtumkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to express grief and sorrow over the death of his mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday reached Peshawar and met Khyber-Pakhtumkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to express grief and sorrow over the death of his mother.

They expressed their sympathies and condolences with him and offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for her forgiveness and eternal peace, said a handout issued here.

Later, the governor and the chief minister met KP Governor Shah Farman at Governor's House. Matters relating to mutual interest, overall situation and inter-provincial harmony came under discussion.

They also expressed great concern over Indian oppression against innocent Kashmiris and continuing curfew in held Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends closing ceremony of IN ..

27 minutes ago

Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition promote ..

27 minutes ago

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

55 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

58 minutes ago

A toddler electrocuted in Hyderabad

1 minute ago

Inquiry committee formed to probe patient's death ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.