Punjab governor, Chief Minister discuss political, uplift matters, Aab-e-Pak Authority issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed various matters of mutual interest including development schemes, political matters.

They also agreed on continue working jointly for the good of people.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the Punjab government was taking historic steps for public welfare.

He announced that clean drinking water would be provided to people through the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

CM Usman Buzdar reiterated that there was neither any crisis in Punjab, nor would it be allowed.

The PTI government was even more stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and rumour-mongers and conspirators were facing defeat on every occasion, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was moving forward by taking everyone along. He pledged transforming Punjab into the best province and providing best available facilities to people.

He said no hurdle would be tolerated in the journey of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Aab-e-Pak Authority was also held here which was jointly chaired by the governor and chief minister. Different matters including provision of clean drinking water to citizens came under review and the CM said the authority had been constituted to provide clean drinking water to every person in the province.

Rs 8 billion had been allocated for provision of clean drinking water in the annual development program, he added.

The CM ordered that all matters related to Aab-e-Pak Authority should be settled at the earliest.

He added that operational and maintenance units should also be developed for monitoring and continued functioning of water supply schemes.

The chief minister said the community's role was important in operationalisation of water supply schemes and water filtration plants and added that necessary matters should be moved forward on a fast-track basis as the matter had already been delayed a lot.

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said best team was available for Aab-e-Pak Authority. He said, "We want to develop a unified model for ensuring clean drinking water to citizens and commissioners and deputy commissioners will have to take lead for the project," he added.

The meeting was told that 3,353 water supply schemes were functional, out of a total of 5,136, and 1,783 schemes were non-functional. Out of a total of 3,050 water filtration plants, 2,312 were functional, while 738 were non-functional.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, SMBR, Chairman Aab-e-Pak Authority Maj-Gen (retd) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela and others attended the meeting.