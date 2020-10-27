Punjab Governor, Chief Minister lead rally to mark Kashmir Black day

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and lodged their protest against the atrocities of Hindu supremacist Modi regime by wearing black armbands at a ceremony held in connection with Black Day at 90-SQA here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and lodged their protest against the atrocities of Hindu supremacist Modi regime by wearing black armbands at a ceremony held in connection with Black Day at 90-SQA here on Tuesday.

The anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played and the participants chanted 'long live Pakistan' and 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' slogans while holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. They also led a walk and condemned blasphemous caricatures in France as well as the Peshawar blast.

The Chief Minister said the Pakistani nation strongly protests against profane caricatures in France, adding that children have been targeted in Peshawar blast. The purpose of celebrating Black Day was to sensitize the international community about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he added. More than a year had passed to lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir but the perversity of wicked Modi was intact, he lamented. Everyone can guess the consequences of this continued lockdown as it was also imposed in Pakistan due to coronavirus, he said. One can fully understand the disturbing results of lockdown over oppressed Kashmiris who were continuously languishing in pain and misery for the last many months, the CM said and added that regrettably, oppressed Kashmiris were going through unimaginable restrictions.

The founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rightly termed Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan and "We will continue to wage a full diplomatic struggle for the rights of the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir", the CM added.

The chief minister appreciated that PM Imran Khan had been presenting the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir before the world with determination adding that struggle of the Kashmiris would bear fruit as the freedom destination of Occupied Kashmir was not far. The people of Occupied Kashmir would soon get freedom according to the UN resolutions and Pakistan will not deviate from providing diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris, the CM concluded.

Ch. Sarwar said the Muslims around the world strongly condemned profane caricatures in France and urged the international community to take strict action against supporters of such blasphemous caricatures.

"We also strongly condemn Peshawar blast, he said, adding that Imran Khan was a real ambassador of Kashmir who had fought their case at every forum and exposed Indian transgressions. He said, India had illegally annexed the state of Jammu & Kashmir and Modi had written a new history of despotism in India as well as in Occupied Kashmir, adding the world must take notice of Indian brutalities.

Kashmiris struggle will bear fruit and Modi will have to be answerable to his crimes, he added.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Ijaz Alam, Murad Raas, Mahinder Pall Singh MPA, President PTI Centre Punjab Ijaz Chaudhary, assembly members, Chief Secretary, PTI leaders and citizens attended the ceremony.