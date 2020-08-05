UrduPoint.com
Punjab Governor, Chief Minister Lead Rally To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 03:03 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday led Youm-e-Istehsal rally from Governor House to Faisal Chowk to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The National Anthem and anthem of Kashmir were played while sirens were also sounded to record the agitation against Indian cruelties and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The National Anthem and anthem of Kashmir were played while sirens were also sounded to record the agitation against Indian cruelties and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

PTI leaders, provincial ministers including Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Mian Aslam Iqbal besides members of Punjab Assembly participated in the rally.

Addressing on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively presented the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the world, adding that Pakistan would continue exposing Indian brutalities and human rights' violations being committed in IIOJK.

He said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoyed religious freedom and Pakistan opened Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh yatrees but on the other hand, fascist Narendra Modi Indian government had been committing cruelties and atrocities against Muslims in India.

The Governor said that Indian military siege in the valley was a clear violation of the United Nations (UN) charter and human rights laws.

He said the people of Pakistan would stand with their Kashmiri brethren until they get freedom from the Indian government.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced to name at least a single road in every division after Srinagar and said, "We pay tributes to the struggle and sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Illegally OccupiedJammu and Kashmir." The nation would always stand with people of IndianIllegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.

