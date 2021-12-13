UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor, CM Discuss Development Projects

Mon 13th December 2021

Punjab governor, CM discuss development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and vowed to work for development and prosperity of the people of Punjab under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing development projects and other issues besides the political attitude of the opposition.

The governor said that the opposition should wait for the general election 2023 instead of taking to the streets, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking steps for public welfare.

He termed Sehat Insaf Card a historic initiative of the PTI government and said that national institutions were also being strengthened and empowered.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that empowered local bodies system had been introduced in Punjab for decentralizing powers and empower the local representatives at grass-roots level.

He said negative politics of the opposition could not hinder development, adding that Pakistan was moving towards progress and prosperity.

