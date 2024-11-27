Punjab Governor Condemns Attack On Security Personnel
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 12:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has strongly condemned the attack on security personnel by miscreants on the Srinagar Highway.
He prayed for the highest rank for the security personnel and police personnel martyred in this tragedy and for patience and solace for the families.
The Governor Punjab said that the martyrdom of security personnel at the hands of miscreants is very sad incident. He said that attacks on the state and violence against the officials of state institutions are unacceptable in any way. He said that every patriotic Pakistani is concerned about the situation in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..
Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday
The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed
Business community delegation meets Punjab Governor
LDA seals 174 properties over fee default
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana ..50 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists50 minutes ago
-
‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their struggle2 hours ago
-
Business community delegation meets Punjab Governor2 hours ago
-
District Polio eradication committee meeting held2 hours ago
-
Atta Tarar accuses PTI of bringing Afghan citizens, terrorists & criminals to ‘final call’2 hours ago
-
Minister urges Gandapur to use KP resources for resolving people’s problems2 hours ago
-
People in form of droves are terrorists: Marriyum Aurangzeb2 hours ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements on Benazir Bhutto's 17th death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Bushra Bibi is harming country to fulfil personal ambitions: Hina Pervaiz Butt2 hours ago
-
PTI spreading chaos to halt economic progress: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan I ..3 hours ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements3 hours ago