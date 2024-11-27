Punjab Governor condemns attack on security personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has strongly condemned the attack on security personnel by miscreants on the Srinagar Highway.

He prayed for the highest rank for the security personnel and police personnel martyred in this tragedy and for patience and solace for the families.

The Governor Punjab said that the martyrdom of security personnel at the hands of miscreants is very sad incident. He said that attacks on the state and violence against the officials of state institutions are unacceptable in any way. He said that every patriotic Pakistani is concerned about the situation in Islamabad.