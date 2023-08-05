Open Menu

Punjab Governor Condemns Indian Atrocities Against Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Punjab governor condemns Indian atrocities against Kashmiris

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has termed August 5 the darkest day of Kashmir history when India forcibly, unlawfully revoked special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has termed August 5 the darkest day of Kashmir history when India forcibly, unlawfully revoked special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in 2019.

Addressing a seminar held at Alhamra Arts Council in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) here on Saturday, he said: "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination." The governor strongly condemned the oppression and atrocities being committed against the people of Kashmir, adding that India had not been able to suppress the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris despite the oppression and persecution. He also pointed out ongoing human rights violations due to which the supremacist Indian forces made life hell for Kashmiri people, as they crossed all limits of barbarism and inhuman acts.

He said that the United Nations should take notice of the violation of human rights in the valley. If the international community could come together on the issue of Ukraine, why not on the issue of Kashmir, he question. He said that today the Pakistani nation expresses full solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were making history with their blood for their legitimate right to self-determination and struggle for freedom.

Hurriyat leader Muhammad Mushtaq Shah said that ironically the human rights organisations and world powers adopted a callous approach toward the brewing human crisis in the IIOJK and did not take any action against Hindutva regime.

He said inhuman forces neither spared Kashmiri leaders nor women and children, as they subjected to their brutalities all and sundry with their planned nefarious plan to spread fear in the valley to silence the dissenting voices but no such policy of barbarity worked rather it further fanned the fire.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman also inaugurated a photo exhibition, organised by Alhamra Arts Council, to express solidarity with Kashmiris, in which voice was raised against the cruelty and brutality of Kashmiris.

Later, he also led a rally which started from Alhamra and culminated at Governor's House. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and other important personalities were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Fire World Governor United Nations Ukraine Punjab Jammu Muhammad Ali August Women 2019 All From Blood

Recent Stories

Police arrested 2 outlaws

Police arrested 2 outlaws

32 minutes ago
 Awn briefs D-8 ministerial meeting on Pakistan eff ..

Awn briefs D-8 ministerial meeting on Pakistan efforts to promote tourism

32 minutes ago
 CCI unanimously approves 7th digital census, Pakis ..

CCI unanimously approves 7th digital census, Pakistan's population rises to 241. ..

32 minutes ago
 Swedish Foreign Minister Says Plans to Pay Close A ..

Swedish Foreign Minister Says Plans to Pay Close Attention to Ties With Muslim C ..

42 minutes ago
 BISP payments to be made more transparent through ..

BISP payments to be made more transparent through bank accounts: Kundi

36 minutes ago
 Malawi wants to promote bilateral trade with Pakis ..

Malawi wants to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan; envoy

36 minutes ago
During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

2 hours ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

2 hours ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

2 hours ago
 Green Alliance Initiative critical component of US ..

Green Alliance Initiative critical component of US global contribution to addres ..

36 minutes ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

3 hours ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan