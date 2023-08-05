Punjab governor condemns Indian atrocities against Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has termed August 5 the darkest day of Kashmir history when India forcibly, unlawfully revoked special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in 2019.

Addressing a seminar held at Alhamra Arts Council in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) here on Saturday, he said: "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination." The governor strongly condemned the oppression and atrocities being committed against the people of Kashmir, adding that India had not been able to suppress the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris despite the oppression and persecution. He also pointed out ongoing human rights violations due to which the supremacist Indian forces made life hell for Kashmiri people, as they crossed all limits of barbarism and inhuman acts.

He said that the United Nations should take notice of the violation of human rights in the valley. If the international community could come together on the issue of Ukraine, why not on the issue of Kashmir, he question. He said that today the Pakistani nation expresses full solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were making history with their blood for their legitimate right to self-determination and struggle for freedom.

Hurriyat leader Muhammad Mushtaq Shah said that ironically the human rights organisations and world powers adopted a callous approach toward the brewing human crisis in the IIOJK and did not take any action against Hindutva regime.

He said inhuman forces neither spared Kashmiri leaders nor women and children, as they subjected to their brutalities all and sundry with their planned nefarious plan to spread fear in the valley to silence the dissenting voices but no such policy of barbarity worked rather it further fanned the fire.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman also inaugurated a photo exhibition, organised by Alhamra Arts Council, to express solidarity with Kashmiris, in which voice was raised against the cruelty and brutality of Kashmiris.

Later, he also led a rally which started from Alhamra and culminated at Governor's House. Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and other important personalities were present.