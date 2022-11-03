UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Condemns Wazirabad Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Punjab governor condemns Wazirabad firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has condemned firing at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership during the long-march in Wazirabad.

In his message issued here on Thursday, he prayed for the safety of all involved. "May Allah save the country from anarchy," the governor said.

More Stories From Pakistan

