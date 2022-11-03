Punjab governor condemns Wazirabad firing incident

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has condemned firing at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership during the long-march in Wazirabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has condemned firing at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership during the long-march in Wazirabad.

In his message issued here on Thursday, he prayed for the safety of all involved. "May Allah save the country from anarchy," the governor said.