Punjab Governor Condoles With Federal Minister Rana Tanveer
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Sunday visited the farmhouse
of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain at
Muridke Narowal Road and expressed his condolence on the demise of his
elder brother MPA Rana Afzal Hussain.
The deceased MPA was the father of Member of National Assembly Rana
Ahmed Atiq Anwar.
During his visit, the Governor expressed his sympathies with Rana Tanveer
Hussain and also shared his grief with the bereaved family. He paid tribute
to the late Rana Afzal Hussain and highlighted his significant political and
social contributions to his constituency and the party, which would be remembered
for years to come.
He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul
in eternal peace, and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this
irreparable loss with equanimity.
Notable figures including MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ali Pervaiz Malik,
Sardar Irfan Dogar, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Pir Ashraf Rasool,
PPP leader Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Allama Yusuf Awan and Sardar
Ali Malik.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Water woes: Islamabad's growing population fuels urgent crisis19 minutes ago
-
First-ever workshop on 'Space Law and Policy' to be held from September 03-0419 minutes ago
-
FFC taking concrete steps to introduce modern ways to control floods : Chairman19 minutes ago
-
EPD seizes 1270 kg shopping bags29 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader urges Opposition to put differences aside for nation's sake29 minutes ago
-
FAO to establish its regional office in Multan49 minutes ago
-
District Administration organize Naat Khawani competition1 hour ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to late Kashmiri leader Ali Shah Geelani2 hours ago
-
Promoting agriculture development, food security through Intellectual Property Rights: A pathway to ..2 hours ago
-
QAU Alumni leads nationwide Tree Plantation drive through planting 10,000 plants2 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Kashmiri people2 hours ago
-
Glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd death anniversary2 hours ago