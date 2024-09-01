Open Menu

Punjab Governor Condoles With Federal Minister Rana Tanveer

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Sunday visited the farmhouse

of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain at

Muridke Narowal Road and expressed his condolence on the demise of his

elder brother MPA Rana Afzal Hussain.

The deceased MPA was the father of Member of National Assembly Rana

Ahmed Atiq Anwar.

During his visit, the Governor expressed his sympathies with Rana Tanveer

Hussain and also shared his grief with the bereaved family. He paid tribute

to the late Rana Afzal Hussain and highlighted his significant political and

social contributions to his constituency and the party, which would be remembered

for years to come.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul

in eternal peace, and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this

irreparable loss with equanimity.

Notable figures including MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Ali Pervaiz Malik,

Sardar Irfan Dogar, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Pir Ashraf Rasool,

PPP leader Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Allama Yusuf Awan and Sardar

Ali Malik.

