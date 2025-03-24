Open Menu

Punjab Governor Confers Civil Awards On Distinguished Personalities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan conferred civil awards on distinguished personalities in recognition of their outstanding contributions in various fields during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Sunday.

The awards were conferred on behalf of the President of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The recipients of Sitara-e-Imtiaz award included senior journalist Salman Ghani, Ms Salma Awan, while three posthumous awards were awarded to the late Colin David, (received by his widow Professor Rukhsana David), Mian Aziz Ahmed (late), whose award was received by his son Mian Rafiq.

The recipients of the Presidential Pride of Performance Award included Hamid Rana, Sheba Arshad, Ms Fariha Pervez and Aamir Ashfaq.

The recipients of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award included Rafiuddin, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Ms Rabab Sikandar, senior anchor Muzammil Suharwardi, renowned journalists Kamran Shahid, Nasrullah Malik and Muneeb Farooq.

The ceremony was attended by government officials and civil society members.

