Punjab governor congratulates nation on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan congratulated the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Azha.

in his message, he said that the essence of Eid-ul-Adha is love and brotherhood. "The sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) teaches us to sacrifice everything in the way of Allah.

We should especially share the joy of Eid with the poor and needy people. We should not forget our Palestinian and Kasmiri brothers and sisters and pray that the atrocities on the Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir may end soon," he added. He said that may Allah accept this good deed of every Muslim who sacrificed animals following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) .