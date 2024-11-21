Punjab Governor directs Chairman P&D for early completion of tourism highway

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has directed Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) board to provide funds for the early completion of the tourism highway construction/rehabilitation project from Lower Topa Murree via Chowk Pandori via Kotli Sattian, District Rawalpindi.

According to governor's media cell here on Thursday, the Chairman P&F Board, in a letter, has been asked to approach the Federal government for the release of funds for the early completion of the said scheme.

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of people's representatives from Kotli Sattian and Murree had met with the Punjab Governor and requested him for intervention to ward off delays in the execution of the said project. The delegation informed the governor Punjab that the construction/rehabilitation of tourist highway from Lower Topa Murree via Chowk Pandori to Kotli Sattian, District Rawalpindi is pending. More funds are required to complete this scheme.