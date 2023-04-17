(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman on Monday distributed 45 wheelchairs among students of different universities under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchairs Scheme for university students at Bahuddin Zakariya (BZU) Jinnah Auditorium here.

He disbursed 16 chairs among BZU, 12 in AIOU, 7 in VU, three in Gomal University, four in Ghazi University DG Khan and one for MNSUA students. BZU under suspension VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, MNSUET VC, Dr Kamarn, WUM VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi, Deans and Director attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion the governor stated that they had made today's programme for special people who are an integral part of our society. He stated that the credit for launching this scheme goes to former PM, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The governor maintained that differently-abled children were very important and added that the distribution would give them confidence. Mr Rehman informed that the incumbent government was faced with numerous challenges but it had undertaken many decisions to save the country from default.

The level of progress the country made from PML-N tenure from 2013-18 could not be matched in the PTI government from 2018-onward, the governor said and added that Pakistan was left with bad governance and rampant corruption in the last government and its debt swelled to 80 per cent. "Our government had paid over 12 billion Dollars tranche of the debt and saved the country from default," he noted. Mr Rehman asked the varsities to extend all facilities to special students. Nations always develop through education and research instead of taking to the streets.

BZU Acting VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah stressed the need to not only encourage children but also give them equal rights. He said that the country could progress only through education. He thanked the governor for visiting BZU. Later, the governor gave away certificates to students.