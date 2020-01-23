UrduPoint.com
Punjab Governor Expresses Satisfaction Over Trust Reposes By FATF

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:21 PM

Punjab governor expresses satisfaction over trust reposes by FATF

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has expressed satisfaction over the trust which Financial Action Task Force (FATF) reposed in Pakistan's efforts and termed it a great achievement for the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd January, 2020) Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has expressed satisfaction over the trust which Financial Action Task Force (FATF) reposed in Pakistan's efforts and termed it a great achievement for the country.He said this while talking to delegation led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Riaz Fatyana and Haji Muhammad Ramazan here at Governor's House on Wednesday.Governor Punjab said that FATF was reposing trust in Pakistan's efforts related to deal with money laundering, terror financing and others."Country is growing in all sectors due to the sagacious policies of the incumbent government, he added.

He further said there was no example of the steps which present government had taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing reforms in departments.He said difference of opinion was the beauty of the democracy but political parties were united to take country forward with unanimity.Governor said he was hopeful that the steps which government's economic team was taking under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would take the country out of all challenges.

