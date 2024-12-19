Open Menu

Punjab Governor Favours Taking Locals Onboard On Murree Revamping

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Thursday called for resolving the matters related to the Murree's development project by taking the locals on-board.

He was speaking at a press conference along with representatives of Murree Action Committee here at the Governor Annexe.

He pointed out demolition of houses and displacement of families, and said that Pakistan Peoples Party would highlight the issue in Punjab as well as at the Federal level.

The governor said collective efforts could help resolve the concerns of the locals.

Regarding crops, he stressed the need to fix the support price of sugarcane and addressing the problems related to wheat cultivation.

The governor also appreciated the notion of dialogue from PTI, saying that only dialogue among the parties was the only viable solution to put the country on progress.

To a question on developing housing societies on agriculture lands, the governor said that barren lands should be used for this purpose.

