Punjab governor felicitates General Asim Munir on assuming COAS charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has felicitated General Asim Munir on assuming the charge as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and expressed his best wishes for him.

Talking to senators, MNAs and MPAs during separate meetings at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he hailed the armed forces over their services they rendered for the nation and the country.

The governor also admired the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for saving the country from bankruptcy by taking the best measures, despite difficult economic situation. He said the PML-N leadership and coalition partners decided to save the country by sacrificing their politics amidst the difficult situation.

Governor Balighur Rehman said welfare of the country and people was vision of the PML-N, adding that those who were engaged in politics of chaos would face failure.

He said economic condition of the country was improving and the entire nation should play their role in development of the country, adding it was necessary to strengthen the democratic institutions in the current scenario. He said the way the present leadership was working with dedication, the country would soon be on the path to prosperity.

The parliamentarians informed the Punjab governor about the problems of their Constituencies.

The delegation comprised of senators Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Chaudhry Jafar Iqbal Gujjar, MNA Chaudhry Ashraf Leader, former education Minister Punjab Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Rana Muhammad Arshad, MPA Maulana Ilyas Manzoor Chinioti, MPA Ali Haider Gillani, MPA Mian Marghub Ahmed, MPA Rabia Farooqi, MPA Fida Hussain Shah Wattoo, MPA Rana Shoaib Idrees, Ex-MNA Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmed and ex- MPA Bahawalpur Haji Zulfiqar Ali.