Punjab governor felicitates Turkish people on 99th Republic Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people on the 99th Republic Day of the country.

Addressing a ceremony, held to mark the day at a local hotel here on Saturday, he said Pakistan and Turkiye have unprecedented historical and fraternal relations, adding that both the countries have stood by each other in every difficult hour.

Consul General of Turkiye Emar Ozbey, United States Consul General William K. Makaneole, Iranian Consulate Muhammad Raza Naziri and civil society members attended the ceremony.

The governor said Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by strong ties of religion, culture and history. He said the Turkish government had agreed to double the mutual trade during a recent visit of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Turkiye. He said Turkish companies would be provided all facilities in investment projects.

Governor Balighur Rehman thanked Turkish government and the people for humanitarian assistance to deal with the catastrophe, caused by the recent flash floods in Pakistan.