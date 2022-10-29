UrduPoint.com

Punjab Governor Felicitates Turkish People On 99th Republic Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Punjab governor felicitates Turkish people on 99th Republic Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people on the 99th Republic Day of the country.

Addressing a ceremony, held to mark the day at a local hotel here on Saturday, he said Pakistan and Turkiye have unprecedented historical and fraternal relations, adding that both the countries have stood by each other in every difficult hour.

Consul General of Turkiye Emar Ozbey, United States Consul General William K. Makaneole, Iranian Consulate Muhammad Raza Naziri and civil society members attended the ceremony.

The governor said Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by strong ties of religion, culture and history. He said the Turkish government had agreed to double the mutual trade during a recent visit of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Turkiye. He said Turkish companies would be provided all facilities in investment projects.

Governor Balighur Rehman thanked Turkish government and the people for humanitarian assistance to deal with the catastrophe, caused by the recent flash floods in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Punjab Civil Society Hotel Visit United States Tayyip Erdogan All Government

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distr ..

Sania Mirza asks people who are experiencing distressful time to trust God

40 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Men in Green still determined to make comeback

56 minutes ago
 Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.